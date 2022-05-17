Poor response to coaching programme for aspirants to teacher posts

Only 2,151 candidates have taken admissions to sessions at 35 centres in Kalyana Karnataka region

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board has allocated ₹1.63 crore for the programme being conducted through the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A 42-day coaching session organised by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) for those who have passed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and have become eligible to take the Common Eligibility Test across Kalyana Karnataka region has received poor response despite the huge allocation of funds by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the programme.

The KKRDB has allocated ₹1.63 crore to the Department of Public Instructions to conduct the coaching programme for candidates appearing for CET to recruit primary teachers for 15,000 vacant posts. The board has released ₹81 lakh of the total allocation.

As per data provided by the DDPI, the DSERT, which has set up 35 centres across the Kalayana Karnataka region for conducting the 42-day programme to help candidates appearing for CET, has recorded only 2,151 admissions.

Each centre has been set up with an intake capacity of 100 candidates for each subject. Nine centres each in Ballari and Kalaburagi have registered 499 and 280 admissions, respectively, while Bidar district has registered 290 admissions in six centres. Meanwhile, Koppal with four centres has recorded the highest registration of 521 candidates and Raichur district has registered 387 admissions in four centres. Yadgir district has registered 174 admissions in its three centres.

A sum of ₹3.47 lakh has been allocated for each centre for paying renumeration and travel allowance to resources persons and also providing study material to the candidates.

As many as 4,47,882 candidates appeared for the TET in the Kalyana Karnataka region between 2014 and 2021, of which merely 43,043 have passed. As many as 1,72,425 candidates wrote TET Paper-I (Social Science and English) of which 15,329 cleared it. And, 2,75,457 candidates appeared for Paper-l l(Science and Maths) of which 27,714 have passed. Besides this, 21,435 candidates with Bachelor of Arts degree and 4,678 with Bachelor of Science degree also cleared the TET.