Poor response to bandh call in Kalyana Karnataka districts

September 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Bandh call given by pro-Kannada outfits and farmers organisations opposing the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu evoked little response in the Kalyana Karnataka region on Friday.

Educational institutions, government offices, financial institutions, shops and trading units functioned as usual. Transport services remained undisturbed.

However, some of the cities and towns across the seven north-eastern districts of the State saw a few protests and agitations, which appeared to be symbolic, without affecting the normal course of life in any way.

Since the Police Department and the district administrations had made elaborate arrangements to tackle the situation, the protests and agitations remained under control.

Kalaburagi saw a series of protests. Nine activists belonging to Namma Karnataka Sene who made an attempt to storm into the airport to disturb flight operations as a token of protest were detained by the police.

The activists, led by Bhimanna Shakhapur, said that they had arrived to lay a siege to the airport. When stopped by the police, they resorted to protesting for some time before being arrested.

Another group of activists belonging to Jaya Karnataka Sanghatane made an attempt to lay a siege to the office of Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav on the premises of the district administrative complex. However, they too were detained by the police.

“Farmers in the Cauvery basin are facing drought situation. The State government should convince the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) about the scarcity of water in the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin. All Parliamentarians from the State should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand his intervention in the issue,” Mallikarjun Sarawad said during the protest.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction), Kalyana Karnataka Forum of Pro-Kannada Organisations, along with other organisations and individuals, took several protest marches from SVP Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted memoranda.

Some of the activists were found walking semi-nude with empty pots on their heads and others holding broken coconut shells to register their protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In Bidar, a few pro-Kannada activists staged a symbolic demonstration and submitted a memorandum, which was said to be written in blood, to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Ballari unaffected

Ballari also remained unaffected. The bandh call was responded to with symbolic protests and agitations by a few pro-Kannada organisations and farmers outfits.

Activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayanagwoda faction) stopped vehicles on the bypass road on the outskirts of Ballari city for a while as a token of protest.

Another group of activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction) took out a protest march from Gadagi Chennappa Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum.

Since the Ballari Police Department had issued a prior warning of taking stringent legal action against those who wanted to disturb peace in the name of bandh and agitation, most of the agitations remained symbolic.

Koppal also showed poor response. A few activists of pro-Kannada organisations staged a demonstration outside the Central Bus Station with empty pots on their heads and broken coconut shells in their hands.

Another group of activists staged a demonstration at Tungabhadra Reservoir near Munirabad. The third group staged a semi-nude protest at Hitnall Toll Plaza. However, the police removed them from the site.

Lukewarm in twin districts

In Raichur and Yadgir districts, there was lukewarm response to the bandh call.

Government and private transport services operated as usual. Shops and commercial complexes remained open and trading units at the APMC did business without any hindrance. Autorickshaws were seen picking up and dropping off passengers in the city limits. There was no impact on transportation in rural areas either.

Sources in the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) in both the districts confirmed that bus operation was normal and there was no problem in routine work. However, in Yadgir district, a few routes were cancelled later in the day due to a lack of passengers.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the authorities in both the cities.

The Police Department had made elaborate security arrangements with sufficient police personnel and Home Guards to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Superintendents of Police in Yadgir and Raichur G. Sangeetha and B. Nikhil, respectively, told The Hindu that the day passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

