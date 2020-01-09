A nation-wide strike called by the Joint Committee of Trade Union (JCTU) to protest the “anti-labour policies” of the BJP government evoked a poor response in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday with traders keeping their commercial establishments open in most parts of the city.

Though the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) and labour unions launched a campaign appealing the people to support the strike by closing their business establishments. The strike also did not affect essential services, as the Buses and auto-rickshaw did not participate in the strike.

Earlier the agitators staged a protest outside the Central Bus stand and tried to stop NEKRTC buses from plying on roads. However, the police intervened and removed the protesting group. Some places in the market area saw some tension after a group of youth protestors forcibly tried to close down shutters of shops.

The members of trade union staged a protest at Central Bus stand, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk, Super Market and all the unions converge at Nehru Gunj, from where a massive rally was taken out under the aegis of JCTU. Nearly 10,000 supporters took part in the rally that concluded at Jagat Circle. Some shops in the market area were closed ahead of the rally during the morning hours.

The agitator with a charter of 14 demands raised slogans against Modi government’s disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies.

Agitators said that the privatization and selling of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) is detrimental to the national interest as well as the development of the nation. Besides opposing privatization the demands of the working class include the minimum wage, social security and employment.

Members of the Members of Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) distributed the pamphlets and handbills in the public places and said that the strike was against the “anti-people” economic policies of the BJP-led government. They held the union government responsible for the bad state of the economy and agrarian crisis in the country. Kalaburagi police had beefed up security ahead of Strike since Tuesday night. Additional police forces were deployed at sensitive areas in the city.

To maintain law and order situation during the strike, around 100 police officers, 500 head constables, and six units each of KSRP and Traffic Police were deployed across the city.(eom)