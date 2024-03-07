Poor response to water tankers registration in Bengaluru city 

March 07, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The registration of water tankers with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has drawn poor response with 1,391 tankers voluntarily registering in the dedicated portal.

According to rough estimates, there are about 3,500 tankers, including oil tankers. Last week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had said that they were expecting registration of at least 2,000 vehicles. The registration that commenced on March 1 ended on March 7. The data of registered vehicles is latest till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that unregistered water tankers will be seized by the RTO and taken over by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sanitation Board (BWSSB).

However, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu that he was not informed about seizure. “Seizing of vehicles is impractical as it will not serve any purpose. After seizing the vehicle, how can these tankers supply water to the households,” he wondered.

