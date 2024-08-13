Poor remuneration, long working hours for ASHAs draw flak at district-level conference

The poor remuneration and long hours for ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) drew flak at the district-level conference of workers held in Mysuru under the aegis of Karnataka State United Asha Workers Association on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conference of ASHAs organised at Centenary Hall, Maharaja’s College in Mysuru, social activist Savitha Mallesh pointed out that ASHAs were making a valuable contribution to the health of people, but lamented the poor remuneration. Though their workload is increasing by the day, ASHAs were paid a pathetic honorarium of ₹5,000 per month, she said before questioning how it would be possible for them to lead a dignified life.

District secretary of All India United Trade Union Centre (AITUC) Chandrashekar Meti said the government appoints ASHAs by claiming that they had to work only for 2 hours, but the hours stretched to much more.

The Karnataka State United Asha Workers’ Association, which is affiliated to AITUC, has been demanding a monthly payment of ₹15,000 to ASHAs in general and ₹20,000 to ASHAs in cities, where the cost of living in higher.

Earlier, ASHAs took out a procession from Ramaswamy Circle by garlanding the statue of Ramaswamy.