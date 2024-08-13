GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor remuneration, long working hours for ASHAs draw flak at district-level conference

Published - August 13, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
ASHAs taking out a rally in Mysuru on Tuesday.

ASHAs taking out a rally in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The poor remuneration and long hours for ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) drew flak at the district-level conference of workers held in Mysuru under the aegis of Karnataka State United Asha Workers Association on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conference of ASHAs organised at Centenary Hall, Maharaja’s College in Mysuru, social activist Savitha Mallesh pointed out that ASHAs were making a valuable contribution to the health of people, but lamented the poor remuneration. Though their workload is increasing by the day, ASHAs were paid a pathetic honorarium of ₹5,000 per month, she said before questioning how it would be possible for them to lead a dignified life.

District secretary of All India United Trade Union Centre (AITUC) Chandrashekar Meti said the government appoints ASHAs by claiming that they had to work only for 2 hours, but the hours stretched to much more.

The Karnataka State United Asha Workers’ Association, which is affiliated to AITUC, has been demanding a monthly payment of ₹15,000 to ASHAs in general and ₹20,000 to ASHAs in cities, where the cost of living in higher.

Earlier, ASHAs took out a procession from Ramaswamy Circle by garlanding the statue of Ramaswamy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.