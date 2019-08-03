Poor rainfall takes a toll on groundwater table

Poor rainfall for the fourth consecutive year has taken a toll on the groundwater table in several parts of Kalaburagi district.

According to data provided by geologist Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the average groundwater level in the district has dipped by nearly 3.29 metres below ground level (MBGL) this July compared to the corresponding period last year.

In Jewargi taluk, the water level has dipped by nearly 3.96 MBGL (from last year’s 5.24 MBGL), Similarly, the water table decreased by more than 3 MBGL in Chittapur, Aland, Afzalpur, and Kalaburagi taluks. The Bhima, which flows from Jewargi taluk, is the main water source for drinking to Kalaburagi city. But the indiscriminate extraction of sand from the river beds has reduced the water holding capacity.

The fall in the water table has been marginal in Sedam and Chincholli taluk with 2.4 MBGL and 2.8 MBGL respectively.

According to the Groundwater Drought Index, Aland taluk witnessed a gradual decline in groundwater levels in the last eight years. The area also recorded a maximum depth of 19.87 MBGL for 2013 and 2014.

The records for Sedam taluk also show big variations in the water tables. In the last eight years, there has been a sharp decline in groundwater level from 4.31 MBGL to 8.73 MBGL. Similar is the case with Jewargi taluk with a dip in groundwater level from 4.40 MBGL to 9.2 MBGL.

Mr. Rahman said that the average groundwater level of Kalaburagi district is 8.55 MBGL.

In Khajuri village of Aland, the water table has reached 31.65 metres below the ground level, followed by 22.25 MBGL in Station Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk, and 20.60 MBGL in Ranapur village of Chincholli taluk in the district.

As water resources, including the city’s major reservoirs like Kere Bhosga, has remained dry for the past few years, the city is being supplied from the Bhima.

The shortage of water from major resources has led to the extraction of more groundwater to bridge the gap in the water supply.

The decline in water tables and scarcity of water has forced people to dig more borewells.

The Water Resources Department has also dug 725 new borewells across the district for the current year.

Drinking water has been supplied through tankers to 46 villages in Aland taluk, 25 villages in Afzalpur taluk, and 16 villages in Chincholli taluk in Kalaburagi.