HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor rainfall leading to summer-like peak demand, says Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George

According to the Energy Department, Karnataka hit an all-time record peak demand of 16,950 MW on August 25

September 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.,K.C. Deepika
Energy Minister K.J. George participates in #THTalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Energy Minister K.J. George participates in #THTalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The poor southwest monsoon in Karnataka is resulting in “summer-like” peak demands for electricity, said Energy Minister K.J. George. Participating in #THTalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers on Monday (September 4), the Minister said while the State generated 252 million units (MU), as on Monday, the demand was 269 MU. The government is purchasing power to meet the shortfall.

“We usually shut down thermal stations for maintenance during monsoon, but we have not done that this time. Unfortunately, as it is cloudy, solar generation is also not very high and wind generation has also gone down. The shortfall is around 17 MU. We are facing a summer-like situation now,” said Mr. George.

Record peak demand

According to the Energy Department, Karnataka hit an all-time record peak demand of 16,950 MW on August 25. While the corresponding consumption was 294 MU, the August 2022 peak was 11,268 MW and 11,371 MW in August 2021.

Nationally too, the demand hit a record high of 239.978 GW (gigawatts) or 2,39,978 MW on September 1 at 12.22 p.m., according to the Ministry of Power. “This is an all-time high so far. The sudden rise in power demand was met by taking several proactive measures,” said R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy on X (formerly Twitter).

“From adding capacity aggressively, running coal-based plants at full throttle to massive renewables deployment, a mechanism has been put in place to meet any contingency. We are fully prepared to meet any such spike in future too. The progress of the nation cannot be compromised,” he added.

Importing coal

The Karnataka government is also planning to import coal for better power generation, said Mr. George. “Coal quality is not good in India. With indigenous coal, more ash is produced which affects power generation. We need good quality coal for new technology thermal plants. We are planning to import coal and blend it and we are going to call for a global tender. A scrutiny committee headed by judge will oversee this,” he explained.

Related Topics

Karnataka / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.