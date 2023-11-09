Poor people’s social and educational status will improve if their finances are enhanced, says MP

November 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Yadgir

The social and educational status of the poor will improve only after their financial status improves. Therefore, such people should utilise the benefits being extended by the Union government to street vendors under Prime Minister SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik has said.

He was addressing a programme to extend loan facility and an awareness campaign on Prime Minister SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa in Raichur on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, the District Urban Development Cell, the Raichur City Municipal Council (CMC), the Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) of Lingsugur, Deodurg and Manvi and the Town Panchayats (TPs) of Kavithal, Sirwar and Hatti.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the PM-SVANidhi Scheme to strengthen and enhance the financial status of street vendors by extending micro loan facilities to them to start their own business. Therefore, street vendors should get loans for their proposed business to become self-reliant,” he said.

He said that “a man cannot improve his social and educational status until he improves his financial status.”

“Hence, those who are eligible should get loans under the scheme for ensuring their financial stability,” he added.

The MP also distributed QR codes to beneficiaries under PM-SVANidhi Scheme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh, Director of DUDC Jagadish Gangannavar, Joint Director of Industries Department Basavaraj Yankanchi, Lead Bank manager Uppu Ravi and officers of the CMC, TMCs and TPs were present.

