HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor people’s social and educational status will improve if their finances are enhanced, says MP

PM-SVANidhi Scheme will strengthen and enhance the financial status of street vendors through micro loan facilities to help start their own business: Raja Amareshwar Naik

November 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik handing over a letter of order to a street vendor under PM-SVANidhi Scheme in Raichur on Thursday.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik handing over a letter of order to a street vendor under PM-SVANidhi Scheme in Raichur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The social and educational status of the poor will improve only after their financial status improves. Therefore, such people should utilise the benefits being extended by the Union government to street vendors under Prime Minister SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik has said.

He was addressing a programme to extend loan facility and an awareness campaign on Prime Minister SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) Scheme at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa in Raichur on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, the District Urban Development Cell, the Raichur City Municipal Council (CMC), the Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) of Lingsugur, Deodurg and Manvi and the Town Panchayats (TPs) of Kavithal, Sirwar and Hatti.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the PM-SVANidhi Scheme to strengthen and enhance the financial status of street vendors by extending micro loan facilities to them to start their own business. Therefore, street vendors should get loans for their proposed business to become self-reliant,” he said.

He said that “a man cannot improve his social and educational status until he improves his financial status.”

“Hence, those who are eligible should get loans under the scheme for ensuring their financial stability,” he added.

The MP also distributed QR codes to beneficiaries under PM-SVANidhi Scheme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh, Director of DUDC Jagadish Gangannavar, Joint Director of Industries Department Basavaraj Yankanchi, Lead Bank manager Uppu Ravi and officers of the CMC, TMCs and TPs were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.