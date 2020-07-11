Poor foodgrain supply hits anganwadis

Hassan

11 July 2020

Irregularities in the supply of foodgrain meant for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers have hits Anganwadi workers. With no regular supply, they are facing the angry public, most of whom are in distress with no earning due to the lockdown. While Ministers claim that foods are being provided to beneficiaries at their doorstep, it is the workers who face the difficult situation on the ground.

Under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, children get nutri-mix, wheat rava, rice, green gram, and eggs, among other items. Similarly, pregnant ladies and lactating mothers get rice, toor dal, oil, eggs, and vegetables under the Mathrupoorna scheme. Since the lockdown came into effect, the workers were asked to distribute the items at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. “We did not get food items for two April and June. How can we manage? The Ministers and officers, while sitting in Bengaluru, issue statements that the items are supplied regularly. But, this is not true. We are facing the angry public in rural areas,” an Anganwadi worker said on the condition of anonymity.

Honorarium delay

Every child should get two eggs a week, which is eight eggs a month. Under the Mathrupoorna scheme, women should get 25 eggs. “Our workers have faced a tough situation in many villages. The officers ask us to purchase eggs with our money. When we have not received the honorarium for three months, how can we so do? We are tired of answering the public,” said another worker. During the lockdown, many NGOs and social activists distributed food packets, responding to the pandemic. “But, the government cannot supply foodgrain to the poor, during these tough days,” opined a worker.

Not a new problem

Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association president S. Varalakshmi said this had been going for last few years. “Most anganwadi centres do not get foodgrain on an average of two months a year. We have raised this earlier too. It is highly disappointing to note that even during the pandemic, the supply is not proper. We have urged the department to look into the issue and take action,” she said.

When The Hindu contacted K.A. Dayananad, Director, Women and Child Development, he said that during his recent review of the stocks, there were no discrepancies in the supply of foodgrain. “Anyhow, I will look into the issue and check if any taluks did not get supply,” he added. On the delay in the payment of honorarium, the officer said it was a routine issue at the beginning of a new financial year. It had been sorted out and they will get the honorarium soon.