Poor farmer’s family grieves three deaths in a day

A poor farmer’s family in Panta Balekundri village was overcome with grief on Wednesday after it was forced to organise the last rites of three of its members.
A 65-year-old man died of COVID-19-related causes in the district designated hospital on Wednesday. Hospital staff communicated the news to the family by afternoon. The hospital authorities told the family to collect the body and bury it as per protocol.
Two youths from the family left Pant Balekundri for Belagavi to receive the body. When the family members began discussing this issue, a sister of the deceased, who lived in the same village, began suffering chest pain and died before she could be taken to hospital.
This news was communicated to another sister of the deceased who lives in a nearby village. The grief of losing two siblings was too much for this woman who collapsed and died immediately.
The young sons of the three siblings organised a common burial in Pant Balekundri village on Wednesday. Staff from the Health and Revenue departments were present to monitor protocol.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath