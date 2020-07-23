Poor farmer’s family grieves three deaths in a day

A poor farmer’s family in Panta Balekundri village was overcome with grief on Wednesday after it was forced to organise the last rites of three of its members.

A 65-year-old man died of COVID-19-related causes in the district designated hospital on Wednesday. Hospital staff communicated the news to the family by afternoon. The hospital authorities told the family to collect the body and bury it as per protocol.

Two youths from the family left Pant Balekundri for Belagavi to receive the body. When the family members began discussing this issue, a sister of the deceased, who lived in the same village, began suffering chest pain and died before she could be taken to hospital.

This news was communicated to another sister of the deceased who lives in a nearby village. The grief of losing two siblings was too much for this woman who collapsed and died immediately.

The young sons of the three siblings organised a common burial in Pant Balekundri village on Wednesday. Staff from the Health and Revenue departments were present to monitor protocol.