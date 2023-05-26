Poor enrolment: VTU mulling discontinuing Kannada medium engineering course

May 26, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Poor enrolment and lack of government support have put the ambitious Kannada medium engineering course started at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), two years ago in peril.

VTU is mulling over whether to continue the course and discussions are underway on its closure, sources said.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) decided to offer engineering education in regional languages. It made provisions to teach Civil and Mechanical engineering courses. VTU translated all the course material of Civil and Mechanical engineering courses from English to Kannada and made it available to the students.

During the academic year of 2021-22, SJC Institute of Technology Chickballapur, Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (BKIT), Bhalki, and three other private engineering colleges opted to offer Kannada medium engineering courses. A total of 17 students opted for Kannada medium Engineering courses during the CET counselling, which was conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). But, all the students withdrew by the time of admission and joined regular engineering courses.

In the academic year of 2022-23, only SJCIT and BKIT expressed interest to offer the course. Among the 42 seats in Kannada medium Civil engineering, only one student had opted for the course. Finally, he too withdrew his admission and joined regular engineering courses. No student showed interest in the 24 Kannada medium mechanical engineering seats.

Speaking to The Hindu, S.Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor (VC) of VTU said, “Over two years, we have zero admissions for the Kannada medium engineering courses. Therefore, we will withhold it, but not cancel the courses.”

Poor government support

Sources said due to the lack of job opportunities and research facilities, the students were not interested to opt for Kannada medium engineering courses.

The former VC of VTU, Karisiddappa had submitted a proposal to the state government and demanded vast publicity for the courses. He also stressed on the need for job opportunities for Kannada medium engineering graduates and reservations in the government engineering recruitment in the various departments like PWD, Irrigation, KPTCL, BESCOM, BDA, BBMP, and other local bodies. But, there was no response from the government.

A faculty member of VTU said, “Unless job opportunities are created, there will be no scope for Kannada medium engineering courses. There are no course materials for higher education or research in Kannada medium engineering, and students would depend on English course materials by default. Therefore, the government should create some job opportunities and make available course materials for research activities. Otherwise, there is no alternative other than closing the courses.”

Poor response to B.Sc courses

Under the proposal of NEP and utilising classrooms and laboratory facilities effectively, VTU also started B.Sc degree courses in engineering colleges for two years.

The VTU offered this course in more than 50 engineering colleges with 40 seats capacity. But, in the academic year of 2022-23, only three engineering colleges offered B.Sc courses and only 32 students were enrolled in them.

