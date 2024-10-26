Poor condition of roads in Yadgir criticised

District in-charge secretary Manoj Jain has expressed shock over the poor condition of roads in the district headquarters and directed officers concerned to take up immediate repair works. He was chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Jain, who is also Secretary of Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf, said, “Roads in the city and surrounding areas, particularly on the Bhima river bridge, have been damaged drastically, and high scores of potholes had developed. People have been complaining about it for many months. However, no action has been taken so far to repair such bad roads. I am directing you people to take immediate up repair work.”

The local authorities have to maintain drains to ensure the smooth dlow of rain and drain water and also ensure streetlights are working to avoid possible accidents at night. The concerned departments should use grants releasing by Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the purpose, he said.

Health of children

Referring to the incidents in which children have been suffering from malnutrition and pneumonia, Mr. Jain Jain said that Departments of Women and Child Development and Health should join hands to attend to these issues and provide necessary treatments.

Mr. Jain said that the district has 71 lakes that belong to minor irrigation and 261 of Zilla Panchayat. “There is huge potential to develop the fishing industry using the lakes and reservoirs. Therefore, officers should encourage people to be involved in this sector to strengthen financial stability,” he added.

He also reviewed the progress in the Horticulture and Skill Development departments and directed the officers to improve efforts and take government programmes to the people effectively.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer Laveesh Ordia, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, and other district-level officers were present.