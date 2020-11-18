Poor condition of NH 75 riles Hassan MP, MLA

The bad state of National Highway 75 connecting Hassan bypass and Maranahalli in Sakleshpur taluk was debated at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna here on Wednesday.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna, former Minister and MLA H.D. Revanna and others took serious exception to the bad state of the road. Taking the NHAI officers to task, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish instructed the police officers to register FIRs against the NHAI officials in case of any accident in the stretch due to potholes. Mr. Prajwal Revanna said the widening of the road between Hassan and B.C. Road had been going on at a slow pace and it would take another five-six years to be completed. He also raised doubts about the quality of the work.

Mr. H.D. Revanna said many people travelling on the road had developed health problems due to the bad state of the road.

Hospitals

On the issue of tackling COVID-19, Mr. Revanna alleged that some private hospitals had been charging the patients heavily. He demanded that the district administration take action against such hospitals.

Responding to the allegation, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of Health and Family Welfare department to conduct an inquiry on the issue and submit a report to the government.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, ZP CEO B.A.Paramesh and others attended the meeting.