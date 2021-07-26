Poor attendance in rural areas of Hassan

The degree colleges and post-graduate centres in Hassan opened their doors for students on Monday. In some colleges, up to 50% of students turned up, while in a few colleges, particularly in rural areas, attendance was unimpressive.

The Department of Collegiate Education has instructed the colleges to allow only vaccinated students attend the classes. The colleges and post-graduate centres were closed for students for nearly three months, following the pandemic. The department had conducted a vaccination drive to cover all students earlier this month. Some colleges in Hassan and Shivamogga districts have achieved 100% vaccination coverage among students.

“There were a good number of students in the post-graduation centres of Kuvempu University at Shankaraghatta, Kadur and Chikkamagaluru”, said a press release issued by the university on Monday. The number of students could increase in the next two three days. The colleges and centres had taken enough safety measures to avoid the spread of the infection, the release said.

The university staff had sanitised classrooms, hostels, laboratories and offices. So far 85% of students of the university had been vaccinated.