Poor attendance in engineering colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru

10 January 2022 22:10 IST

Engineering colleges in the State are seeing poor attendance with a spike in the number of COVID 19 cases in Karnataka. Many students are demanding that their colleges reintroduce online classes.

The State Government had initially issued an order that only medical and paramedical colleges would remain open through the period of new restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. But within two days, it issued an order stating that engineering colleges affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) could also conduct offline classes.

Advertising

Advertising

Many colleges in Bengaluru said that they were reporting an attendance less than 30%. However, Department of Higher Education officials said that attendance was mandatory for students.

Amaresh Kadagada, State President of Student Federation of India, said colleges should revert to online classes as students were not confident of attending classes as many in their colleges were testing positive. “Many students are also unable to attend classes as their hostels have been closed. First semester students are finding it most difficult as they have completed admission formalities but have no place to reside at the moment,” he said.

H.N. Ramesh, Principal, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, said many students were unable to attend classes as the hostels run by various communities were closed. “The hostel authorities have told students that they would open only if the government issues an order that other engineering colleges (besides VTU-affiliated ones) could function. Many students are stranded and do not have any place to go to,” he said.

Karisiddappa, Vice Chancellor of VTU, said that they had asked colleges to conduct classes in a blended mode. “We will review the attendance from time to time and take a call on the matter,” he said. He dded that the fifth and the seventh semester classes were scheduled to get over by the end of this month, while the first and the third semester students needed more time for their portions to be completed.

Meanwhile, VTU has issued a revised the academic calendar for third semester students and the last working day will be March 25, while classes for the even semester will commence on May 2.