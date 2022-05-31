Poor are the focal point of all Central schemes: Joshi

‘People benefiting from schemes shows changes in governance brought about by Modi’

‘People benefiting from schemes shows changes in governance brought about by Modi’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the poor are the focal point of all the pro-people schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering after watching the live telecast of the “Interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beneficiaries of Central Government-sponsored schemes” at Srinivas Garden in Hubballi on Tuesday, he said that under Narendra Modi, the country has seen improvements in several fields.

Mr. Joshi said that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojna and Prime Minister’s Awas Yojna, Mr. Modi has transferred grants to 10 crore beneficiaries in just one minute. And, among these beneficiaries are people from Dharwad district also. The initiative showed the Union Government’s commitment to giving pro-people governance, he said.

He said that there is a need for elected representatives and BJP workers to create awareness among the general public about government schemes in a month’s time. Although during the UPA Government also there was loan waiver, nobody knew how many people received the benefit. But, now, under the BJP rule, ₹23 lakh crore loan has been waived, which shows the changes in governance brought about by Mr. Modi, he said.

Emphasising on the advantages of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Minister said that DBT is being effectively used to check corruption and pilferage. Consequently, beneficiaries are getting benefits without the intervention of middlemen. “Nearly 35 lakh farmers in the State are benefiting under Kisan Samman Yojna. But, still there are several people who have been left out. It is our endeavour to reach them,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing research on nano fertilizer, Mr. Joshi said that following a mail on the possibility of reducing 45 kg of urea to a 450 ml bottle from a person in the U.S. to Mr. Modi, work has been initiated. If research becomes successful, then there will be large savings on transportation cost, he said.

A large number of farmers watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s interaction.