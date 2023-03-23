ADVERTISEMENT

Pool for jumbos at Koorgalli centre

March 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The elephants at the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru are beating the heat in a special pool that has been built exclusively for them.

 “We constructed the pool for jumbos as a couple of small natural ponds that existed within the Koorgalli campus dried up. As jumbos are fond of water, we thought of building an exclusive pool where they can unwind and beat the heat. Not just in summer, the pool is operational all through the year. With soaring heat, the pool has become a favorite place for the elephants,” said Mysuru zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni.

The Koorgalli centre houses five Asiatic elephants.

