Pool campus drive conducted at Centre for Geoinformatics Technology

A pool campus drive was conducted at the Centre for Geoinformatics Technology of the University of Mysore on Wednesday in which five leading companies promised job offers to participating students.

The campus drive was launched by N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, who also inaugurated the GIS Programming Laboratory.

The Vice Chancellor said the geospatial market encompasses a wide range of technologies and services related to the collection, analysis and visualisation of geographic data. He said the market has seen a rapid growth due to the advancements in technology, increased demand for location-based services and the integration of geospatial data in various industries.

Prof. Lokanath spoke on the benefits of GIS applications in urban planning and development and pointed out that leveraging geospatial data can help create smart cities with efficient transportation networks, optimised energy consumption and enhanced public services. It could also be utilized for identification of suitable locations for roads, bridges and public utilities by analysing the terrain, population density and environmental impact.

The Vice Chancellor said there were other benefits too in the realm of environmental management, climate change monitoring, natural disaster response, wildlife conservation, agriculture etc. Precision Agriculture using satellite imagery and sensor data can be harnessed to monitor crop health, optimize irrigation and manage soil quality which can result in increase in yields and reduce resource consumption, said Prof. Lokanath.

The technology also had use in defence and national security and using satellite imagery and geospatial intelligence one can monitor borders, track military assets and identify potential threats, he added.

P. Jayashree, Coordinator, Centre for Geoinformatics Technology, S. Arun Das, Chairman of Department of Studies in Geography, Ramu from the Centre for Geoinformatics Technology, and others were present.

There were 42 students including 18 from MSc in GIS, 11 students pursuing PG diploma in GIS and 13 students doing their master’s in geography and all of them were promised job offers by the participating companies, according to a senior faculty from the department.