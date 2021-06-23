Pool built at Mysuru DC’s residence had no approval, says report

MYSURU

The construction of a swimming pool at Jala Sannidhi, the heritage structure housing the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, did not have “prior administrative approval” and “serves no public interest”, according to a report submitted by Mysuru Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash.

Mr. Prakash, who had been asked by the Principal Secretary to the Department of Revenue to inquire into the construction of an indoor pool in the residence of the Deputy Commissioner during the recent tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, has submitted a three-page report to the government identifying six lapses.

The lapses include the absence of approval from either the technical department or the Public Works Department for the work estimate of ₹32,55,131, the absence of an executive order for the construction of the swimming pool, and the absence of an agreement with the persons executing the work. Besides, the report also cites the absence of any approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee, which is mandatory for taking up any conservation, renovation, or beautification work at heritage structures, as per the heritage regulations of the Urban Development Department.

The Regional Commissioner has concluded the report by pointing out that the construction of the swimming pool at the Deputy Commissioner’s office served no public interest.

The office of the Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, too had received no request for permission for the construction of a swimming pool and a gym inside the Deputy Commissioner’s residence, the report states.

The government had ordered the probe on May 31, based on complaints from JD(S) leader and former corporator of Mysuru City Corporation K.V. Mallesh and former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, days before Ms. Sindhuri was transferred from Mysuru.