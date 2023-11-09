Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering to hold 11th graduation day in Kalaburagi tomorrow

November 09, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Poojya Doddappa Appa (PDA) College of Engineering, a government-aided autonomous institution run by the Hyderabad Karnataka Education (HKE) Society and affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), will hold its 11th graduation day on the college campus here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education (HKE) Society Bhimashankar Bilgundi said that Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru, M. Sankaran, will be the chief guest for the event.

Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi Dr. Vidyashankar S. will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

As many as 947 students will be receiving their degrees certificates issued by VTU, Belagavi, during the graduation day.

A total of 43 gold medals will be awarded to 26 students for their outstanding performance in academics in their respective streams.

Mayavati from Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department has bagged 12 gold medals and Dr. Bilgundi said that this is the first time in the history of PDA College on Engineering that a students has bagged so many gold medals.

Faizan Hussain from the Mechanical Engineering Department of the college has bagged three gold medals.

Dr. Bilgundi said that ISRO scientists and alumnis of PDA College of Engineering, including Vijayashree M. Kandhe, Jagadevi Patil, D.R. Veeresha, Neeta Tirmal and Srikant Zolgikar, will interact with students and motivate them regarding research and innovations, Dr. Bilgundi added.