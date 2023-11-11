Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering celebrates 11th Graduation Day

November 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Cautioning students about fast changes occurring in different fields, M. Sankaran, Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru, advised them to keep on updating their knowledge and appealed to them to cultivate the habit of continuous learning.

He was addressing the students at 11th Graduation Day of Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi on Saturday. Mr. Sankaran said learning is an essential aspect for the growth; hence we should always crave for learning, strive to seek opportunities and face the challenges with courage. There are vast opportunities for innovation and new researches, he added.

The scientist also told the students to overcome the fear of failing as it is one of the major bottlenecks in pursuing goals. One should not fear to fail, as failure teaches better than success. He advised students to cultivate the virtue of leading from the front in the beginning of career to advance to greater heights.

Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Jnana Sangama, Belagavi, said that with the continuous expansion of science and technology in every aspect of our lives, skill has become the new global currency as these technological advancements are creating skills gaps when it comes to employment and industrial career.

He added that the VTU has left no stone unturned to make its students adaptable to these technological advances. Dr Vidyashankar opined that the education institutions should change curricula accordingly from time to time to keep pace with advancement in science and technology. They should also revamp the old, conventional curriculum and introduce the Choice Based Credit System. The universities should be in close and continuous collaboration with industry experts to take note of their demands and to supply manpower adaptable by them.

Bhimashakar Bilgundi, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, and Chairman for Government Body of PDA College on Engineering, also spoke.

Sharanabasappa R. Harwal, vice-president of the HKE Society, S.R. Mise, principal, PDA College, and Bharati Harsoor, vice-principal (Academic), and others were present.

Gold medals

Mayavati from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department was honored with 12 gold medals. Faizan Hussein from the Mechanical Engineering Department was felicitated with three gold medals

As many as 947 students received their degree certificates issued by VTU, Belagavi, on the occasion. A total of 43 gold medals were awarded to 26 students for their outstanding performance in academics in their respective streams.

