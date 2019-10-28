Ponzi scheme company’s properties to be seized

The Revenue Department has ordered seizure of properties held by Injaz International Associates Group Company that ran a Ponzi scheme similar to I Monetary Advisory (IMA) in the city. The properties include land worth about ₹10 crore near Anekal and in Mysuru. Since 2014, the company collected ₹285 crore from investors, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Monday.

Pointing out that the company had cheated thousands of investors, the Minister said after coming to power the BJP government had taken action against several “blade companies”.

Alternative land

The Revenue Department had decided to give alternative land of 36.34 acres to the Ministry of Defence in exchange for parts of defence land in Bengaluru city.

The Ministry handed over land in the city to the BBMP for road-widening and other infrastructure projects, the Minister said.

“While 7.14 acres will be given in Hassan, 17.2 acres will be given in Pandavapura in Mandya district, and 12 acres in Magadi taluk in Ramanagaram district. The Ministry of Defence has agreed to it,” he added.