Pontiff in charge of Murugha mutt moves HC for change of investigating officer to probe his complaint

January 30, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issue of notice to the State government on a petition seeking a direction to appoint a senior woman police officer as the investigation officer to probe the complaint of allegedly hatching of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of mutt’s senior pontiff, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, by falsely accusing him of indulging in sexual assault on minor girls.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on a petition filed by Basavaprabu Swami, the in-charge seer of the mutt.

It has been pointed out in the petition that the petitioner-pontiff in November 2022 had lodged a complaint with the Chitradurga rural police alleging conspiracy by a former employee of mutt and others to falsely implicate Shivamurthy Sharanaru in sexual assault case.

The complainant was lodged on the basis of audio clip containing conversation between Basavarajendra, a former employee of the mutt, and a woman, mother of one of the victim girls in the sexual assault case.

Though the police had taken up the investigation and arrested Basavarajendra, S.K. Basavarajan, a former MLA and former administrator of the mutt, and others, the probe has not been carried out properly citing that the arrested accused persons are not cooperating for the investigation, it has been alleged in the petition.

The accused persons, who are politically connected, were not taken into further police custody despite their non-cooperation during initiation investigation but were allowed to be remanded to judicial custody; no efforts were made to trace the SIM of Mr. Basavarajan, voice samples of accused persons are not collected, the petitioner has alleged.

Stating that a proper investigation in this case would be essential as its outcome would have a bearing on the sexual assault case registered against Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the petitioner sought a direction for an effective investigation through a senior woman police officer.