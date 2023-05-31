ADVERTISEMENT

Pommala Sunil Kumar appointed as Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Revenue Division

May 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

M.G. Hiremath, who retired as Regional Commissioner, addressing a felicitation function in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The State government has appointed Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, IAS officer of the 2011 batch, as the Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Revenue Division.

He will assume office on Thursday.

M.G. Hiremath retired as Regional Commissioner on Wednesday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar will hold the position of Regional Commissioner as additional charge, as he is the senior most among the Deputy Commissioners in the region.

Meanwhile, Rani Channamma University Vice-Chancellor Ramachandra Gowda felicitated Mr. Hiremath at an event in the zilla panchayat on his retirement.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other senior officers were present.

