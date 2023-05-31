HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pommala Sunil Kumar appointed as Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Revenue Division

May 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
M.G. Hiremath, who retired as Regional Commissioner, addressing a felicitation function in Belagavi on Wednesday.

M.G. Hiremath, who retired as Regional Commissioner, addressing a felicitation function in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The State government has appointed Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, IAS officer of the 2011 batch, as the Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Revenue Division.

He will assume office on Thursday.

M.G. Hiremath retired as Regional Commissioner on Wednesday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar will hold the position of Regional Commissioner as additional charge, as he is the senior most among the Deputy Commissioners in the region.

Meanwhile, Rani Channamma University Vice-Chancellor Ramachandra Gowda felicitated Mr. Hiremath at an event in the zilla panchayat on his retirement.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other senior officers were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.