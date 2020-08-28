Polytechnic takes up project to conserve native ‘Hassan sheep’

The Animal Husbandry Polytechnic at Koravangala near Hassan, a unit of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University at Bidar, has taken up the task to conserve the ‘Hassan sheep’, a breed native to the region which has been on the decline in recent years.
Its campus off the Hassan-Arsikere Road now hosts a herd of around 80 sheep.
The project is being sponsored by the State government.
Among other things, the project aims to develop a farm of about 250 such sheep to establish a sperm bank and to encourage farmers to rear the breed through artificial insemination. The staff of the college had gone around Hassan, Channarayapatna, Arsikere taluks, and purchased some animals.
R. Guruprasad, Principal of the college and principal investigator of the project, told The Hindu, “This breed has been recognised by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. Because it is found only in three-four taluks of Hassan district, the breed must have some features specific to this climatic condition”.
A.S. Jayanna, an expert adviser of the project, said, “The sheep will be taken from one area to another in a day so that they get all essential nutrients. We have developed a protein park for them”.
The college offers a two-year course in Animal Husbandry for Class 10 students. At present, 89 students are studying in the college. This project has also helped students gain knowledge about sheep rearing, added Mr. Jayanna.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath