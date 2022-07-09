Polyester flag row: ‘Centre has put livelihood of khadi weavers in Karnataka at risk’

By allowing polyester flags at the cost of the khadi national flag, the Union government had put the future of thousands of families dependent on khadi production in doldrums, president of Vidyanagar Block Congress unit Rajat Ullagaddimath has said

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Rajat said that the khadi, a symbol of patriotism and freedom struggle, was systematically being neglected by the current disposition, which wanted to promote polyester flags. Thousands of families which were dependent on Khadi for their livelihood are now being pushed to the streets, he said.

“The charaka (spinning wheel) had become the symbol of the non-violent fight against the British and it subsequently gave employment to lakhs of people through khadi production. However, the irony is that the present government, which is celebrating platinum jubilee of the freedom struggle, is all set to snatch the livelihood of those engaged in khadi production by allowing polyester flags,” he said.

Mr. Rajat said that by amending the National Flag Code, the Union government had allowed the use of polyester flags, which would ultimately render 30,000 families jobless.

While the government was making tall claims about ‘Make in India’ which was launched at promoting desi entrepreneurs, it had allowed polyester flag by amending the flag code defeating the very purpose of promoting indigenous production. And BJP leaders, who keep chanting the mantras of nationalism and patriotism had remained tightlipped about this amendment, he said.

He said hundreds of families of North Karnataka which earned their livelihood through khadi production, particularly Hubballi, which housed the sole BIS recognised national flag manufacturing unit in the country, would be rendered jobless because of the amendment and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the amendment and come up with measure to promote khadi production and improve the lives of those involved in khadi production.