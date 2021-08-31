Polls will be fought on development issues not religion or caste: AAP

Belagavi

31 August 2021 20:38 IST

Elections to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation will be fought on development issues and not religion or caste, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Voters in Hubballi-Dharwad are not discussing issues such as religion or caste affiliation of leaders. They are discussing civic issues and others related to development of the twin cities, AAP State president Prathvi Reddy told journalists on Tuesday.

He said that the AAP chose its candidates from among the common people and not the rich and powerful. “We have not supported candidates who come from political families. We have created a situation where the educated and social workers don’t shy away from electoral politics. We have built up a party system that encourages common people like autorickshaw drivers to fight polls,’’ he said.

He said that national parties were fearful of the rise of the AAP. They are struggling hard to retain their existence, he said.

Party State coordinator Shantala Damle said that the AAP is bringing in a new campaign culture. “While other parties seek votes by distributing money and liquor, we are seeking votes by bringing civic issues before the people,” she said.

Party district president Santosh Naragund said that all AAP candidates are preparing ward-wise manifestos, on their own. “Resolving civic issues will be their priority. They have promised before the people that they will resign en masse, if they are unable to bring changes in three years,’’ Mr. Naragund said.