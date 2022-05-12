Polls to four Council seats on June 13

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that elections to four teachers and graduates constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Council would be held on June 13.

The term of incumbent members representing Karnataka North-West Graduates, Karnataka South Graduates, Karnataka North-West Teachers, and Karnataka West Teachers constituencies will end on July 4. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who represents the Karnataka West Teachers constituency from the Janata Dal (Secular), is expected to contest from the BJP.

On Wednesday, the ECI announced that elections to seven seats of the Legislative Council to be elected from the Legislative Assembly would be held on June 3. The seven members are retiring on June 14. The election to another seat that has fallen vacant due to the resignation of C.M. Ibrahim is pending. In all, elections are to be held for 12 seats in the Council.