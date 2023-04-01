ADVERTISEMENT

Polls: Random checking at bus-stands, rly. stations

April 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Flying squads to keep a watch on choppers, chartered flights arriving at Mysuru airport

The Hindu Bureau

Random checking in bus-stands and railway stations across Mysuru district will be stepped up for curbing electoral malpractices.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra told officials at a meeting here on Saturday to keep a watch on the people with suspicious movements and doubtful activities in railway stations and bus-stands.

He gave directions to the KSRTC officials for immediate clearance of all the government advertisements on the buses and setting up of counters at the city-stand and mofussil bus-stand here for checking.

The station in-charge must take steps for conducting checks at 14 railway stations in the district. The checking counters in bus-stands and railway stations must be established and the staff have to work in shifts, he told the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner also told the KSRTC authorities to tell drivers and conductors to cooperate with the check-post staff when they carry out random checking inside buses.

He advised the KSRTC authorities to ensure that their staff doesn’t stay away from polling because of poll duty and must exercise their franchise without fail.

He also advised the government employees and their family members to cast their votes and ensure 100 per cent voting from them.

The flying squads will keep a watch on those arriving in helicopters at the Mysuru airport. They will also keep a vigil on those using chartered flights.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present.

