Polls delay start of road works in Mysuru

The plight of road users in Mysuru, who are forced to negotiate multiple potholes on most of the arterial as well as interior thoroughfares in the city, is unlikely to end before the conclusion of the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency.

Though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been carrying out patchwork in parts of the city over the last few weeks, the recent rains have further exposed the poor condition of the roads even as motorists are taking to social media to complain about the difficulty in commuting on the roads while tagging the authorities.

Riding vehicles on the pothole-ridden roads is found not only difficult by most motorists, but also poses a threat to their life and limb.

The vehicle users were hoping for the MCC authorities to begin the road works from the amount sanctioned by the State Government recently. But, the announcement of the elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency put paid their hopes.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra said the start of work on laying a fresh coat of asphalt on the identified roads in the city at a cost of ₹ 25 crore had to be put off in view of the election code of conduct that came into force earlier this month.

“The poll code of conduct was declared just before the works were to start. The tender process has also been completed. The contractors are waiting to start work. As soon as the election code of conduct concludes on June 18, the Deputy Commissioner is expected to sign the work orders, paving the way for start of the road works”, she said.

Several roads will be laid afresh in many parts of the city at a cost of ₹ 25 crore. Besides, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will carry out road works for another ₹18 crore, she said.

If monsoon does not come in the way, Ms. Palanetra said the work will start by June 20.

Meanwhile, patchwork to fill up the potholes has been taken up at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh in each ward of the MCC. “If the amount is not enough, more funds will be released for the purpose”, she said.

The complaints about poor condition of the roads come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mysuru to participate in the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The authorities, meanwhile, have taken up works on the roads on which Mr. Modi is scheduled to ply. The poll code of conduct will not come in the way of these road works, the Mayor clarified.