Polling underway for first phase of GP polls in Karnataka

Duggamma, a voter aged105, seen at the polling station at Honnetalu village in Thirthahalli taluk. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 11:48 IST

The first phase of election to 3,019 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka got underway on Tuesday amidst precautions in the light of COVID-19.

According to the State Election Commission, there are 1,17,383 candidates in the fray for 48,048 seats.

The voting began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. COVID-19 patients and those who are suspected to have the infection are allowed to vote in the last one hour. In the light of COVID-19, the number of voters in each booth have been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000 and anganwadi and ASHA workers along with Health Department officials have been roped in for poll duty.

The election to four constituencies in Ballari was countermanded following reports of auction of the seats. There have been other instances of seats being auctioned too. Some of the districts recorded a high number of unanimous election of candidates.

The second phase of polling is on December 27. In both phases, 2.96 crore electors will vote to elect 92,121 members for Gram Panchayat across Karnataka. The results will be announced on December 30.

Though GP polls are fought on a non-partisan basis, polls are crucial for parties to provide strength in the coming elections to taluk and zilla panchayats and State Assembly elections in 2023.