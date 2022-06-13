Polling today for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats
49 candidates are in the fray
Close on the heels of witnessing an intense fight for the Rajya Sabha polls, the State is set for elections for four seats of the Legislative Council from teachers and graduates constituencies on Monday.
The biennial elections are being held for Karnataka West Teachers, Karnataka North-west Teachers, Karnataka South Graduates, and Karnataka North-west Graduates constituencies of the Legislative Council.
The polling will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 49 candidates are in the fray for these elections, including the former Chairman of the Upper House Basavaraj Horatti who is seeking a record eighth successive victory, and senior Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri.
Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in 11 districts on Monday in view of elections.
Details: Page 4
