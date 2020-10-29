Karnataka

Polling peaceful in Yadgir, Raichur

Women voters standing in a queue to cast their votes in Yadgir on Wednesday  

Polling in the elections to the Karnataka North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council in Yadgir and Raichur districts was peaceful on Wednesday.

The district administrations in the two districts had taken all precautions in conducting polling in view of the COVID-19 situation.

According to information, a total of seven booths had been established in Yadgir district enabling voters to exercise franchise.

As many as 1,600 (1,238 men and 362 women) voters of the total of 1,961 (1,446 men and 515 women) in Yadgir district cast their votes.

