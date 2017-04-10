Polling peaceful in Nanjangud, Gundlupet segments

It was a day of relative calm after a stormy few weeks that were complete with acerbic campaigning in Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly constituencies where the byelections were held on Sunday.

There were 250 polling booths in Gundlupet, of which 49 were hyper-sensitive and 56 were sensitive, where security arrangements were stringent. Attempts to gather within 100 m of the booths was discouraged and the police promptly used to reach the spot and ask the crowd to disperse.

In Nanjangud, out of 236 polling booths, there were 72 hyper-sensitive and 124 sensitive booths and security had been tightened to ensure free and fair polling. In both the constituencies, there was web-casting from a few hypersensitive booths to enable the Election Commission to directly monitor the proceedings.

Vulnerability mapping

In addition, the authorities had also conducted vulnerability mapping to identify areas where voters could potentially be intimidated by dominant groups. Such booths were provided with adequate security drafted for poll duties from different districts, besides central forces.

D. Randeep, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, and Ramu, Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar, said there was no law and order problem reported during the polling process. Though the two constituencies witnessed intensive campaigning punctuated with vitriolic attacks bordering on hostility by both the Congress and the BJP, the elections were by and large peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from either of the constituencies but for occasional mild canning by the police or jostling by party workers.

Contrary to the acerbic comments passed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who had accused each other of electoral malpractices, booth-level workers on the day were a relaxed lot and were enjoying light banter in a display of camaraderie.

There were minor incidents of arguments between Congress and BJP workers at Begur in Gundlupet which were resolved soon. Supporters of both parties were seen exclaiming ‘victory will be ours’ and slapping each other on the back.

While Congress workers claimed that there was 80% support for the party, BJP workers joked that there was an overwhelming sympathy for their candidate Niranjan Kumar as he had contested and lost twice and hence was bound to win.

In the sensitive Badanvalu village in Nanjangud constituency, polling was peaceful. In Gundlupet town there were similar scenes outside the polling booth at Dodda Bhogappa Government PU College and other places.