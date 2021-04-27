Polling in 32 wards in Bidar CMC, one ward in Hallikhed TMC peaceful

Polling in the elections to two Urban Local Bodies, a City Municipal Council (CMC) and a Town Municipal Council (TMC), in Bidar district was peaceful on Tuesday. As per data updated by the authorities at 6.p.m., Bidar CMC registered a voter turnout of 48.09%, while Hallikhed (B) Town Municipal Council seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.10%. Elections were held in 32 wards of the Bidar City Municipal Council and one ward in Hallikhed (B) TMC.
