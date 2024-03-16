Polling for Shivamogga Lok Sabha on May 7, the administration prepared to implement model code of conduct

March 16, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The model code of conduct has come into effect and the public can complain to the Election Commission if they notice any violations of the code through the Cvigil application, said Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said the district administration was committed to ensure free and fair elections in the constituency, to be held on May 7. “The model code of conduct applies to all, not just candidates. We have constituted separate teams to check the violations of the code of conduct,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Monday, March 18. “The role of the district administration in the Prime Minister’s programme will be limited to security arrangements, nothing else. The organisers have sought permission to hold a private event. The organizers will be responsible for the event,” he said.

With the MCC coming into effect immediately, the district administration will remove the publicity material in government buildings within 24 hours, those in public buildings within 48 hours, and those on private structures within 78 hours. “From now on, the political parties have to seek permission from the commission to put up publicity materials on newspapers, tv and social media platforms,” he said.

Check posts

The Deputy Commissioner has advised the public those carrying more than ₹50,000 in cash, to carry the documents regarding the source of the cash. However, in cases where they carry more than ₹10 lakh in cash, the officers will inform the Income Tax Department, even if the relevant documents are produced.

The administration has set up 26 check posts across the constituency to keep an eye on the movement of vehicles and the carrying of freebies, cash, and other items. The officers will be posted at the checkposts 24/7, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Voters

As per the latest figures, the total number of electors in the constituency is 17,29,901. This includes 8,77,761 female voters, 8,52,107 male voters, and 33 third gender voters. The number of female voters is higher than the number of male voters.

The electors have time to enrol their names up to April 19, 2024, the deadline for submitting nomination papers. “The enrollment process is easy. People can fill out the Form 6 online and get their names enrolled,” he said.

Deployment of force

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar said the Election Commission has identified 325 booths as critical booths. Besides that, there are 87 vulnerable booths. “We require about 3,000 people, including the police and home-guards to conduct the elections. One company of paramilitary forces is already in the district,” he said.