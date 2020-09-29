Polling for 4 Karnataka Council seats on Oct. 28

Image for representation purpose only.

NEW DELHI

29 September 2020 19:00 IST

Counting of votes would take place on November 2

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that polling for four Karnataka Legislative Council Graduates and Teachers constituencies would be held on October 28.

The seats had been vacated due to the retirement of the members on June 30 but the EC had decided to postpone the elections due to the pandemic. After receiving inputs from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the EC decided to announce the schedule, a statement said.

Counting of votes would take place on November 2. The EC’s broad guidelines for conducting elections during the pandemic would apply including wearing of masks, thermal scanning at entry points and social distancing.

