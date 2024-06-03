ADVERTISEMENT

Polling begins from South Teachers’ constituency 

Published - June 03, 2024 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Polling for elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency began across 44 polling booths in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya districts on Monday.

Eligible voters were seen queuing outside the polling booths in different parts of the constituency on Monday morning.

During the first two hours of polling, 14.09 per cent of the voters had exercised their franchise.

Out of the eligible 21,549 voters, a total of 3,036 voters had cast their ballots by 10 a.m. on Monday, according the election officials. Polling is expected to continue till 4 p.m.

