Polling begins for civic elections in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad

Belagavi/Hubballi

03 September 2021 11:13 IST

Polling for the Belagavi City Corporation elections began on a slow note on September 3. Around 6.5% votes had been cast across Belagavi till 10 a.m.

The city has around 4.8 lakh voters spread across three Assembly constituencies. City MLAs Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar voted in booths near their residences.

Voting was delayed for a few minutes due to technical glitches in booth number 297 in Tilakwadi. The presiding officer allowed a voter to cast her vote for a second time, as the EVM did not ping the first time.

As many as 385 candidates, including 238 independents, are in the fray.

Hubballi

Polling for election to the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) began on a slow note on September 3 with 7.73% voters turning up to vote in the first two hours.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti was among the early voters. He cast his vote at Lamington High School at 7.30 a.m.

According to poll authorities, the pace of polling picked up after 9 a.m.

HDMC has a total of 8.17 lakh voters. In all, 420 candidates are in the fray for 82 seats.