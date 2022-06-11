Polling arrangements in place

Hassan district administration has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling for the Legislative Council from the South Graduates’ Constituency, to be held on Monday. The voting will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., said Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish.

At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr.Girish said as many as 24,252 graduates would vote in 27 polling booths in the district. Polling officers have been appointed for the booths. They had already undergone training.

The voters working in government, semi-government and private establishments could take special casual leave to vote on the day. The heads of the institutions had been given instructions to sanction special leave, he said.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders within 200 metre radius around all polling booths. The polling process would be videographed. Arrangements have been made for web-casting of polling at two more sensitive polling booths in the district, he said.

There will be a ban on sale of liquor with effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday to midnight on Monday.