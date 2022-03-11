Poll results of five States echo in Karnataka Assembly

Leaders of both Congress, BJP claim their party will come to power after next year’s election

Leaders of both Congress, BJP claim their party will come to power after next year’s election

Election results in five States resonated in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, as leaders of both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress claimed that their party would come to power in Karnataka after the 2023 Assembly elections.

‘Congress mukt’

While the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the BJP would ensure “Congress-mukt Karnataka” in 2023 as the party had been wiped out in five States, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaih said the mood of the electorate was different in the State and he was confident that the BJP would be routed in the coming elections.

Speaking on the State Budget, Mr. Yediyurappa appreciated schemes and funds allocated for departments and said the BJP would remain in power for many years in the State as the Congress had no national leaders to take the country forward. He asked Congress members to be “mentally prepared to occupy chairs in the Opposition benches of the Assembly” after the next year’s elections.

The Congress, decimated in many State elections in the recent past, was only breathing in Karnataka, Mr. Yediyurappa said, adding that the party had no leadership to avoid its political oblivion.

Indication from GP polls

Countering Mr. Yediyurappa’s claims, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders were under the illusion that the party would return to power. Congress-backed candidates had won the highest number of seats in the gram panchayat and municipal elections held in the recent past. The party witnessed a setback in Uttar Pradesh owing to organisational weakness. The electorate of Karnataka had already decided to oust the BJP from power for its bad governance, the former Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Mr. Siddaramaiah knew the reality and making loud claims in the Assembly need not be true. During the 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah had said neither JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy nor Mr. Yediyurappa would become the Chief Minister after the polls. Contrary to his prediction, both of them became Chief Ministers, Mr. Bommai said.

‘Pro-incumbency’ wave

Mr. Bommai said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claims were like a balloon in the air, since he was making tall claims not grounded in reality. Elections in four States had demonstrated pro-incumbency to the BJP, he said, adding that he was confident of the party securing power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa’s guidance.