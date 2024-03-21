March 21, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Dharwad district administration has removed all types of publicity material that might influence the electorate numbering 6,742 pasted and installed on private and public spaces and buildings within 24 hours of the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

In a press release here, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that effective measures have been taken to remove all types of election publicity material in all the villages, towns and cities of Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency.

And, members of Model Code of Conduct team continue visiting places to ensure that no unauthorised publicity material is on display in public or private places, she has said.

As many as 173 teams removed a total of 2,103 public material, including 634 wall writings, 623 posters, 393 banners and 451 others on government spaces in the district. Similarly, 191 teams removed 1,944 public material, including 362 wall writings, 745 posters, 391 banners and 446 others within 48 hours of the announcement of the code of conduct, the release said.

This apart, a total of 206 teams completed the job of removing 2,697 public material on private spaces and buildings, including 1,158 wall writings, 658 posters, 577 banners and 304 others.

Ms. Prabhu, who is also the Returning Officer of Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency, has said that it is mandatory to take permission of Model Code of Conduct Committee for displaying any type of publicity material and action will be taken as per law in case of any violation.

Randomisation

Meanwhile, as part of the Lok Sabha elections process, the first phase of randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs was held in the presence of representatives of various political parties in Dharwad on Thursday under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.

Ms. Prabhu briefed the participants about the randomisation process, electoral rolls, polling stations and regulations to be followed during canvassing.

Senior officials were present.