Poll panel defers elections

The Election Commission of India has put off elections for Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies of the Legislative Council scheduled to be held this month in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Two members each from the constituencies in the Legislative Council are retiring on June 30. Following this, elections were supposed to be held this month to fill up the vacancies. However, in view of the extension of the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30, the EC has put off the elections. The new dates are yet to be announced.A decision will be taken after review.