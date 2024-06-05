Poll outcome a ‘warning’ bell for Congress: Ministers

A day after the Lok Sabha poll verdict, two senior Ministers — G. Parameshwara and K.H. Muniyappa — both from Dalit communities, on Wednesday said that Karnataka voters had sounded a “warning bell” to the Congress government by indicating that the administration needed to be improved in the next four years.

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress and the BJP-JD (S) alliance won 9 and 19, respectively.

Internal squabbles

Mr. Muniyappa, who is the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, said internal squabbles in the party had largely contributed to the defeat of candidates in Kolar and Chickballapur. The BJP retained Chickballapur seat while the JD (S) won Kolar.

Differences among leaders on selection of candidates led to the defeat of the party, he said.

Mr. Muniyappa had sought ticket for his son-in-law in Kolar and it was strongly opposed by supporters of former Speaker and Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar. Here, the Congress candidate, K.V. Gowtham, lost to M. Mallesh Babu of the JD (S).

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily was an aspirant for the Chickballapur seat, but the Congress fielded Raksha Ramaiah, who was defeated by K. Sudhakar of the BJP.

Dr. Parameshwara said the party had secured nine seats “which only gave satisfaction and not happiness”.

Owning responsibility

Noting that the party needed to seriously introspect on the poll results in the State, Dr. Parameshwara said Ministers, including him, were responsible for the party’s defeat.

He said he would discuss the electoral loss of party candidate S.P. Mudduhanume Gowda in Tumakuru with Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna. V. Somanna of the BJP won the Tumakuru seat.