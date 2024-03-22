ADVERTISEMENT

Poll officials seize jewellery worth ₹38.5 lakh on bus in Dharwad

March 22, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad district poll officials seized gold ornaments worth ₹38.50 lakh being transported without proper documents on a public transport bus on Thursday night.

According to a press release issued by District Returning Officer Divya Prabhu, during a routine check at Tegur Check-post in the district, the poll authorities came across 47-year-old Prakashkumar Hukumji Mali carrying various gold ornaments worth ₹38.50 lakh from Kolhapur to Sindhanur on the Nippani-Gangavati bus.

During further checks, they found that there was a mismatch in bills he had and the weight of the ornaments he was carrying. Subsequently, a case has been registered at Garag Police Station under Section 98 of Karnataka Police Act.

