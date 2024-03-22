GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poll officials seize jewellery worth ₹38.5 lakh on bus in Dharwad

March 22, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad district poll officials seized gold ornaments worth ₹38.50 lakh being transported without proper documents on a public transport bus on Thursday night.

According to a press release issued by District Returning Officer Divya Prabhu, during a routine check at Tegur Check-post in the district, the poll authorities came across 47-year-old Prakashkumar Hukumji Mali carrying various gold ornaments worth ₹38.50 lakh from Kolhapur to Sindhanur on the Nippani-Gangavati bus.

During further checks, they found that there was a mismatch in bills he had and the weight of the ornaments he was carrying. Subsequently, a case has been registered at Garag Police Station under Section 98 of Karnataka Police Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.