Poll officer found carrying pistol, detained

A poll officer deployed for duty at Desur village in Belagavi taluk was found carrying a loaded pistol forcing the police to detain him for questioning. Subsequently, another officer was posted for duty in his place. The incident came to light on Monday night after a few polling staff noticed that the officer identified as Suleman Sanadi was found carrying a pistol. They immediately alerted the police, who, in turn, rushed to the spot and detained Sanadi for questioning.

According to sources, the officer reportedly had a licensed pistol.

It was said that Sanadi has a craze for his pistol and he had carried it to his workplace. Following the development, the district administration made alternative arrangements and deputed another officer for poll duty immediately. Polling was completed without any hassles on Tuesday. Sources have said that further steps would be taken based on direction from senior officials.