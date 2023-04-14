Poll observers appointed for Hassan

April 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Election Commission has appointed four election observers, four expenditure observers, and a police observer for Hassan district.

The public can inform the observers if they notice violations of the model code of conduct during the elections.

Election Observers, their constituencies, and the contact numbers: Chhavi Ranjan for Shravanabelgola and Arsikere (77604 25194); Ashok Kumar for Belur and Hassan (73493 50196); Puneeth Goyal for Holenarsipur (77608 14197), Balaji Digambara Manjule for Arkalgud and Sakaleshpur (72599 83199).

The police observer for the district is Bimal Gupta (94181 23023).

Expenditure observers: Nikhil Kumar Singh for Shravanabelagola and Arsikere (77602 80193), Karthikeyan Panday for Belur and Hassan (77604 88195), Madan Mohan Meena for Holenarsipur (73495 80200) and M.V.Singh for Arkalgud and Sakleshpur (77603 58198).

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has appealed to the public to download the mobile-based application C-vigil and register complaints, if any, with regard to violation of the model code of conduct. So far, the district has received 21 complaints on the application. “If we receive any complaint through, our officers have to act within one-and-half hours”, she said.